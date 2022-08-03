Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Gonzalez is on the bench for the sixth game in a row and doesn't look as though he'll have a much clearer path to playing time even after the Yankees moved Joey Gallo to the Dodgers on Tuesday. Gallo had already fallen into a reserve role for the Yankees, with Matt Carpenter having taken on increased duties in the corner outfield alongside the likes of Andrew Benintendi, Aaron Hicks and Aaron Judge. Gonzalez will likely see his opportunities take a further hit once Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles) and trade-deadline pickup Harrison Bader (foot) make their returns from the injured list.