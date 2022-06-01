Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-1 win against the Angels.
Carpenter took Noah Syndergaard deep for a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning, expanding the Yankees' early lead to 4-0. The homer was his second of the year and his second hit over five games since joining the team May 26. Carpenter has gone 2-for-13 with the homers over those contests, putting him in a precarious position once Josh Donaldson (shoulder) and Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) return from the 10-day injured list in early June. He'll likely have to produce a more well-rounded effort at the plate to retain a roster spot when the team gets those guys back.
