Moore cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The 25-year-old was designated for assignment on Tuesday but didn't garner interest on the waiver wire, so he'll remain in the organization. Moore missed the start of the season with a knee injury and has given up two runs over two-thirds of an inning in two appearances at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.