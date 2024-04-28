Moore cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
The 25-year-old was designated for assignment on Tuesday but didn't garner interest on the waiver wire, so he'll remain in the organization. Moore missed the start of the season with a knee injury and has given up two runs over two-thirds of an inning in two appearances at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
More News
-
Yankees' McKinley Moore: Designated for assignment•
-
Yankees' McKinley Moore: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' McKinley Moore: Goes on IL with knee injury•
-
Yankees' McKinley Moore: Goes to Yankees via waivers•
-
Phillies' McKinley Moore: Designated for assignment•
-
Phillies' McKinley Moore: Optioned to Triple-A•