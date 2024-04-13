The Yankees reinstated Moore (knee) from the 15-day injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Moore was unable to pitch during spring training as a result of right knee bursitis, and he has been on the injured list since Opening Day. Now fully recovered, Moore will serve as organizational depth in Triple-A, where he turned in a 1.38 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 13 innings last season as part of the Phillies' farm system.