Moore was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Thursday.

He's losing his spot on the 40-man roster in favor of Michael Tonkin, who was claimed off waivers. Moore missed the first couple weeks of this season with a knee injury and since returning has allowed two runs with a 1:6 K:BB over two-thirds of an inning. The 25-year-old has missed a ton of bats in the minors in the past, so even with his current struggles he could receive interest via trade or waivers.