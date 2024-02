The Phillies designated Moore for assignment Wednesday.

Moore will lose his spot on Philadelphia's 40-man roster as a result of Spencer Turnbull officially signing with the club Wednesday. Moore appeared in three games for the Phillies last season, surrendering seven earned runs in 3.1 innings while striking out two batters and walking five. He found consistent success in the minor leagues, however, making it possible another team gives him a look off the waiver wire.