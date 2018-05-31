Andujar is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

It appears to be a regular day off for the youngster, who has started eight straight games at the hot corner, hitting a solid .310/.375/.552 with a pair of homers over that stretch. Neil Walker will start at third base and hit seventh in Andujar's stead.

