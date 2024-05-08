Anujar (knee) ran the bases at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Andujar just recently had a minor setback with his surgically repaired right knee while taking batting practice, so it's certainly a good sign that he's already been cleared to run the bases. He's been out since late March and will need a good number of rehab at-bats, once the Athletics decide he's ready for game action.