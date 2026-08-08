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Padres' Miguel Andujar: Not yet doing full swings

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Padres announced Friday that Andujar no longer requires a splint for his fractured right wrist and has been cleared for light activity, MLB.com reports.

Andujar hasn't yet been cleared to take full swings, however, and that will be a major checkpoint in the recovery process that he'll need to hit before his return from the 10-day injured list can be viewed as imminent. The 31-year-old hit .259 with five home runs, two steals, 22 RBI and 24 runs in 74 games with the Padres before landing on the shelf July 20.

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