Andujar (knee) has begun playing catch and is expected to begin running and hitting next week, the Associated Press reports.
The veteran has been on the injured list since March 29, two days after undergoing right knee lateral meniscus surgery. Given Andujar was initially projected to miss at least the first month of the season, his recovery appears to be on pace thus far.
More News
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Moves to 10-day IL•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Undergoes surgery•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Set to undergo surgery•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Hitless in return to action•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Returns to action•
-
Athletics' Miguel Andujar: Scratched again Friday•