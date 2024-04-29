Andujar (knee) is expected to run the bases Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
This is another step in the right direction for Andujar, who was cleared to begin a running program April 23. If he's able to work out Saturday without issue, he'll likely be sent out on a rehab assignment in the near future.
