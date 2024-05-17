Andujar (knee) opened Triple-A Las Vegas' win over El Paso on Thursday as the designated hitter, going 2-for-3 with a three-run double.

Andujar was lifted for a pinch hitter late in the game, but his timing at the plate appeared to be in fine form despite his extended layoff. The multi-hit effort was reminiscent of the red-hot spring Andujar enjoyed before it was cut short by his knee injury, and the veteran may not need an inordinately long rehab assignment if he continues to wield a hot bat for the Aviators.