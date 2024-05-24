The Athletics reinstated Andujar (knee) from the injured list Friday.

Andujar has been on the injured list all season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee shortly before Opening Day. It had been previously reported that he was in line to make several more rehab starts at Triple-A Las Vegas, but the A's believe the 29-year-old is healthy enough to return from his assignment early. In five games with Las Vegas, Andujar went 7-for-18 with six RBI and scored three runs. Brett Harris was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.