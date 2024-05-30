Andujar sent 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI from a sacrifice fly and infield single in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

Andujar's torrid start after a delayed season debut continued in the one-run loss, with the multi-hit effort serving as his second in his first four starts. The veteran has already knocked in seven runs in the entirety of that span, carrying over the momentum he'd generated during a stellar spring training before suffering a knee injury.