Andujar is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Saturday marks Andujar's first day off since May 25 against the Astros. Andujar was off to a hot start at the plate since returning from the injured list May 24, but the 29-year-old has failed to reach base over his last three games, going 0-for-11 with four strikeouts. With Toronto sending right-hander Kevin Gausman to the mound Saturday, Oakland will start Daz Cameron and Seth Brown in left and right field, respectively.

