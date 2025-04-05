Andujar isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Andujar is 4-for-12 with a run scored during his brief three-game hitting streak, but the Athletics will give him a breather Saturday. Seth Brown will fill the void in left field and bat seventh.
