Andujar went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer, an additional RBI and three total runs scored in Saturday's 11-9 victory over Atlanta.

Andujar extended Oakland's lead to 6-2 in the second inning, blasting a three-run homer off Chris Sale. It's the second homer in seven games for Andujar this year, who's gone 9-for-17 with three extra-base hits in his last four contests. Overall, he's slashing an outstanding .448/.433/.724 through his first 30 plate appearances with 12 RBI, six runs scored and two steals while settling into an everyday role in Oakland.