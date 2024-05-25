Andujar went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

Andujar had RBI singles in the first and seventh innings in his season debut. The outfielder missed nearly two months with a torn meniscus in his right knee and hit .389 (7-for-18) during a five-game rehab stint at Triple-A Las Vegas. Andujar will join a suddenly crowded Oakland outfield, with his best chance for playing time coming in left field in competition with fellow right-handed hitters Brent Rooker and Daz Cameron.