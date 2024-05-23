Andujar (knee) is slated to remain at Triple-A Las Vegas for several more rehab games, per the Associated Press, and he went 0-for-4 with a walk in the Aviators' loss to Tacoma on Wednesday.

Andujar put in a full game's worth of plate appearances at designated hitter, and he's apparently set to spend at least a few more days with Las Vegas before activation is considered. The veteran has played four games with the Aviators so far, hitting .357 (5-for-14) with three doubles, five RBI, Wednesday's walk and a run. However, he's only played defense in one of those contests, logging six innings in left field against El Paso on Saturday.