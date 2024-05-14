Andujar (knee) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Andujar has been going through workouts with the Aviators over the past few days, and he is now scheduled to get back into game action soon. The A's haven't indicated how long they intend on keeping the 29-year-old in the minors, but he will likely need to see a good amount of at-bats after spending the past two months recovering from knee surgery.