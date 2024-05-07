Andujar has been experiencing some lateral soreness in his surgically repaired right knee after recently beginning to take batting practice, MLB.com reports.
Manager Mark Kotsay labeled the development a "slight setback" that will slow Andujar's progress briefly. The veteran will eventually need a fairly lengthy rehab assignment, so this latest interruption in his recovery could push his potential return into the latter portion of May.
