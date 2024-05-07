Share Video

Link copied!

Andujar has been experiencing some lateral soreness in his surgically repaired right knee after recently beginning to take batting practice, MLB.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay labeled the development a "slight setback" that will slow Andujar's progress briefly. The veteran will eventually need a fairly lengthy rehab assignment, so this latest interruption in his recovery could push his potential return into the latter portion of May.

More News