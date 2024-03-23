An MRI revealed that Andujar suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, and he will undergo surgery March 27, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Andujar felt discomfort in his right leg during a Cactus League game last week, and an MRI revealed the bad news Friday. Manager Mark Kotsay said Saturday that the recovery timeline for Andujar is at least 4-to-6 weeks. The 29-year-old was hitting the ball well in spring training, batting .357/.372/.738 with five home runs and 15 RBI over 42 at-bats. The recovery timeline would put an estimated return date near early May for the veteran outfielder.