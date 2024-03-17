Andujar (calf) slotted into the designated hitter role in a Cactus League loss to the Brewers on Saturday and went 0-for-4.

Andujar's return after a one-game absence featured a rare quiet day at the plate for him this spring, but conventional wisdom indicates the veteran is in excellent position to secure a reserve outfield role on the Opening Day roster. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com confirms as much in his latest projection of who'll break camp with the Athletics, with Andujar's .361/.378/.722 slash line in Cactus League play making quite the case for his inclusion.