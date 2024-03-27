Share Video

Andujar underwent surgery on his right knee Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Andujar will return to Oakland later in the week to begin his rehab process. The 29-year-old outfielder suffered a torn meniscus during spring training and was given a return timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. Once healthy, he will likely claim a spot in Oakland's outfield unit.

