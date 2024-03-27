Andujar underwent surgery on his right knee Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Andujar will return to Oakland later in the week to begin his rehab process. The 29-year-old outfielder suffered a torn meniscus during spring training and was given a return timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. Once healthy, he will likely claim a spot in Oakland's outfield unit.
