Andujar (calf) is starting as Oakland's designated hitter Saturday against the Brewers.

Calf issues prevented Andujar from playing Thursday against the Cubs, and he had also been scratched from Friday's lineup before the game was canceled due to rain. However, he seemingly is healthy enough to give it another shot Saturday. Andujar has been one of Oakland's most productive bats this spring, going 13-for-32 with four homers and 13 RBI through 11 games.