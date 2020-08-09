Ford will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter and will bat sixth Sunday against the Rays, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

The Yankees will give Ford the first chance to replace everyday DH Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. While Ford should see his overall opportunities increase for the duration of Stanton's absence, the 28-year-old won't necessarily settle into a full-time role. Manager Aaron Boone could elect to use Aaron Judge at the DH spot more often, in which case Mike Tauchman would benefit from more playing time in the outfield.