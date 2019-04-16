Yankees' Mike Ford: Promotion official
The Yankees officially selected Ford's contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
New York announced the transaction shortly after George A. King III of the New York Post reported that Ford would receive his first big-league callup. The 26-year-old will assume the active roster spot of first baseman/designated hitter Greg Bird, who was placed on the 10-day injured list after being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis. Bird had struggled mightily at the plate prior to getting hurt, so there could be an opportunity for Ford to stick around with the big club even if Bird's absence proves to be only a short-term concern. Ford slashed a modest .251/.326/.433 over 108 games in the minors in 2018 but has been one of the top hitters early on in the International League this season, amassing a 1.364 OPS over his first 45 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal