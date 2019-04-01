Tauchman will start in left field and bat eighth Monday against the Tigers.

After appearing in only one of the Yankees' first three games as a fourth outfielder, Tauchman will step into the starting nine as a replacement for Giancarlo Stanton (biceps). With Stanton heading to the injured list, Clint Frazier was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and could end up seeing the majority of the starts in left field, but Tauchman at least gets the first chance to stake his claim to the job. Tauchman has underwhelmed in sparse action in the majors to date but posted a .979 OPS over 471 plate appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque in the Rockies organization a season ago.

