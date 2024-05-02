Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles.

Cabrera tagged Corbin Burnes for a two-run shot in the fifth inning, plating Jose Trevino for the Yankees' only runs. The long ball was Cabrera's first since April 13. His two hits were his first of the series, entering Wednesday's contest 0-for-7 in the first two games of the four-game bill. Through 110 plate appearances, Cabrera is slashing .262/.300/.417 with 18 RBI and two stolen bases.