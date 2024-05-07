Cabrera is out of the Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.
Cabrera will be available off the bench for a second straight game after making 22 straight starts at third base. Instead, Jon Berti will man the hot corner and bat ninth against Houston.
More News
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Notches fourth homer•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Knocks key homer Saturday•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Sits again versus lefty•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Sitting out Monday•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Clubs another homer•