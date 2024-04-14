Cabrera went 2-for-8 with a home run, a double, a walk and three total RBI in Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Guardians.

Cabrera had the Yankees' biggest hit in Game 1 of the twin bill, swatting a two-run homer in the sixth inning that proved key in a narrow 3-2 victory. The third baseman added a run-scoring double in the nightcap to round out a productive day. Cabrera has reached base safely via hit or walk in all but one of his 11 contests so far this season and is slashing .317/.378/.585 with three homers, 11 RBI and eight runs through 45 plate appearances.