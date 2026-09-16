The Yankees designated Cabrera for assignment Wednesday.

A spot on the 40-man roster was needed for the return of Clarke Schmidt (elbow) from the 60-day injured list. Cabrera is 0-for-9 at the plate for the Yankees this season and has slashed .288/.345/.444 with 19 home runs and 12 stolen bases at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He's just a career .232/.292/.343 hitter over parts of five major-league seasons, but Cabrera is a defensively-versatile switch-hitter who is under team control through 2028, so it's likely he'll drawn interest via waivers.