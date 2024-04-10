Cabrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
The switch-hitting Cabrera finds himself on the bench for the third day in a row, with each absence coming against a left-handed starting pitcher. He looks as though he could occupy the larger side of a platoon at third base with the right-handed-hitting Jon Berti until DJ LeMahieu (foot) is ready to return from the injured list.
