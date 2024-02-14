The Yankees placed Effross (back) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Effross can be activated from the IL in late May, but he may not be ready to pitch when first eligible, given that manager Aaron Boone said earlier Wednesday that the right-handed reliever would be out until sometime in the summer while he recovers from the back surgery he underwent in December. The 30-year-old is on the 60-day IL to open a season for a second year in a row, after he missed all of the 2023 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He'll be replaced on the 40-man roster by left-handed reliever Clayton Andrews, whom the Yankees acquired from the Brewers on Wednesday.