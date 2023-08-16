Effross (elbow) has been throwing bullpens and hopes to progress to tossing live batting practice in September or October, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Effross is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won't return to the Yankees this season. However, his recent progress and his intention to throw to live hitters in the next month or two suggest that the righty reliever could be ready to go by spring training next year. Effross had elbow surgery last October, so he'll be just over 16 months removed from the procedure when the 2024 spring slate kicks off.