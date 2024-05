Effross (back) is doing well, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, and has been throwing bullpens for several weeks, per MLB.com.

Effross hasn't seen game action since the 2022 campaign, and he underwent Tommy John surgery in October that year. The righty reliever then had back surgery last December, which delayed his quest to return to the majors. Effross appears set to throw live batting practice soon, and the following step could be a minor-league rehab stint.