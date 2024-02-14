Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Effross (elbow) had back surgery in December and won't be available until some point in the summer, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Effross had his entire 2023 campaign wiped out while he recovered from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in October 2022, but he had been expected to be fully cleared for spring training. However, with the back injury cropping up over the winter and necessitating another surgery, Effross doesn't look like he'll be ready to make his 2024 debut until June or July. On a positive note, Boone said that Effross was able to begin a throwing program last week, but the veteran reliever will presumably be brought along slowly throughout camp and is unlikely to pitch in Grapefruit League games. Effross could be a candidate to open the season on the 60-day injured list.