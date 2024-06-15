Effross (back) has been throwing to live hitters for several weeks and is getting close to kicking off a minor-league rehab assignment, per MLB.com.

Effross underwent Tommy John surgery in October of 2022 and then had back surgery last December. Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently stated that the righty reliever is responding well to his throwing sessions, and it appears that he could begin a rehab stint soon, though Boone didn't indicate an exact date. When Effross is ready to return to the big club, he'll strengthen a bullpen unit that currently ranks third in the majors in team ERA.