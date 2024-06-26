The Yankees transferred Effross' (back) rehab assignment from Single-A Tampa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Effross turned in a pair of clean rehab outings for Tampa, covering three shutout innings while striking out four. He'll likely be in store for a more extended stay at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre that could extend the full length of his 30-day rehab window, which began June 19. The right-hander missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from October 2022 Tommy John surgery and has been on the Yankees' injured list for the entirety of the current season while he works his way back from December back surgery.