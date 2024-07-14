The Yankees activated Effross (back) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

He had a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 9.1 innings over eight appearances on his four-week rehab assignment, and the Yankees aren't quite ready to add him to the big-league bullpen. Effross had back surgery in December while recovering from October 2022 Tommy John surgery.