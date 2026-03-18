The Tigers reassigned Effross (oblique) to minor-league camp Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Effross made three Grapefruit League appearances before his bid for a spot in the Tigers' Opening Day bullpen effectively ended after he was shut down just over a week ago after suffering a left oblique strain. If he's not cleared to face hitters by the time minor-league camp ends this weekend, Effross could begin the season on Triple-A Toledo's injured list.