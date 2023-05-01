Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Effross (elbow) recently began a throwing program, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Since Effross is working his way back from October 2022 Tommy John surgery, he'll likely steadily build up his long-toss distance off flat ground for the next several weeks before potentially advancing to mound work by the summer. Even though Effross seems to be making good progress in the early stages of his recovery from surgery, he's still not expected to be an option for the New York bullpen at any point in 2023.