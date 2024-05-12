Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Effross (back) is close to facing hitters again, MLB.com reports.

Effross' last appearance in affiliated ball came Oct. 3, 2022, with the right-handed reliever requiring Tommy John surgery later that month. Though he's fully healed from the elbow surgery, Effross experienced back discomfort last fall and ultimately required a microdiscectomy of his L-4 and L-5 vertabrae. Effross was held back in spring training while he completed his recovery from back surgery, but he seems to have resumed throwing bullpen sessions without issue and should soon take the mound against live hitters. The Yankees are hopeful that Effross will be ready to return from the 60-day injured list at some point during the summer.