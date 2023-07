Calhoun (quad) will head to Somerset to work out for a few days before beginning a rehab assignment, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Calhoun landed on the 10-day injured list June 22 due to a left quad strain, but he's since been cleared to begin baseball activities and is closing in on game action. The team will likely announce an official rehab assignment within the next few days, assuming his workouts go according to plan.