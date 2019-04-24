Britton worked a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Angels.

Aroldis Chapman had pitched the last two days, blowing the save Monday, so manager Aaron Boone turned to Britton in this one and the former O's closer got the job done. The veteran lefty's 2.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through 10.1 innings so far are solid, and while he won't supplant Chapman on a regular basis, Britton's got a win and three holds in 11 appearances to go along with Tuesday's save.