Yankees' Zack Britton: Exits with arm fatigue
RotoWire Staff
Britton left Friday's game against the Orioles with left arm fatigue, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
He came in to relieve Domingo German in the middle of the sixth inning and walked a batter and then left with the injury before recording an out. It's unclear how long Britton will be unavailable.
