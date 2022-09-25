Britton picked up a hold against Boston on Saturday despite allowing one run on one hit and three walks over one-third of an inning. He recorded a strikeout for his only out.

Britton made his season debut after he underwent surgery to repair his UCL last September. The veteran reliever was clearly rusty, throwing only seven of 19 pitches for strikes and issuing three free passes. He'll look to shake the rust over the remainder of the regular season with the goal of being in strong form for the playoffs.