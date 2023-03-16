Britton's simulated game Thursday in California will be attended by the Mets, John Harper of SNY.tv reports.

The free-agent reliever is a favorite of manager Buck Showalter's from their time together with the Orioles and could represent a bullpen reinforcement in the wake of Edwin Diaz's knee injury. Britton has battled many injuries himself in recent seasons and it's questionable whether he has anything left in the tank, but he might be worth a roll of the dice for the Mets or another team on a minor-league deal.