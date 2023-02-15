Britton (shoulder) is throwing a bullpen on Wednesday for six interested MLB clubs, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The identity of those clubs is not known. The left-hander is one of the best remaining free-agent relievers on the market, but injuries have limited him to just 25 appearances over the last two seasons, and his 2022 campaign ended in October because of fatigue in his left shoulder. A former closer, Britton is likely looking at a set-up role with whatever club he lands with, but a return to his form before his injury-riddled seasons would be a major boon for that bullpen.