Britton will throw a simulated game Thursday in an attempt to draw interest from several teams, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Eight teams will reportedly be in attendance for Britton's showcase, though it is unknown exactly which teams those will be. The 35-year-old lefty has battled injuries frequently over the past couple seasons, appearing in just 25 games for 19 innings of work over the last two years (He also holds an unimpressive 6.16 ERA and 2.00 WHIP over that span).